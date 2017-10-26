Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on FM Jaitley over demonetization and GST



डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है।



आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं,

मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 26, 2017

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took to his Twitter account and took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, lashing out at him over demonetization and GST (Goods and Services Tax).Speaking on the same, Gandhi said “Dr Jaitley, economy is in ICU because of demonetization and GST. You said that you are not less than anyone, but there isn’t any weight in what you say”.Rahul Gandhi has been consistently hitting out at Bharatiya Janta Party over GST and note ban lately.Two days ago, Rahul dubbed the Goods and Services Tax as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', naming it after Bollywood's iconic villain as he fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sweeping tax reform and demonetistion."Their (Centre's) GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have gone unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen” Gandhi said.Stating that the GST, in its present form, is not what the Congress had conceived, Gandhi said that although his party had warned the government about the adverse impact of the new tax regime (in the present form), the Modi government acted against its suggestions. Gandhi also asked the government to change the new tax system by making it simpler.