PM Modi taking India to 'medieval' era, people being killed for what they eat: New Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

The 47-year-old is the fifth generation member and sixth person from the Nehru-Gandhi family to be AICC chief. In his 10-minute long vigorous speech at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters here, Rahul said in today's times politics is not used to serve and uplift people.
The Gandhi scion vowed to to make the Congress "Grand old young party". "I am inviting youngsters to come & join us. We will fight with love."
A memorable day for the Congress family as the Presidential baton was passed at AICC. #ThankYouSoniaGandhi #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/4yBztO2SVN
— Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2017
He thanked the senior leaders of the party for guiding him. "In the 13 years I have served in politics, I have had the honor of listening and learning from all of you. Thank you for your lessons and advice. I'm humbled by all the people who have stood here before me."
Launching scathing attack against Narendra Modi, Rahul said the Congress has taken the nation to 21st century while the prime minister is taking it to medieval age.
Rahul alleged the the objective of BJP is to spread fire in the country. On the other hand, Congress douses flames. "Ek baar desh mein aag lag jaati hai toh usko bujhana mushkil hota hai, isko rokne ke liye sirf ek shakti hai woh hai Congress party ka pyaara karyakarta aur neta."
Despite having ideological differences, Rahul said, "we fight for those who cannot fight alone. This spirit of our freedom movement is the light of our party today. We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, even though we do not agree with them."
Earlier, his mother Sonia Gandhi, in her farewell speech which was disrupted by loud noise of fire crackers, said: "He has seen violence since childhood. He has never made personal remarks but is facing personal attacks in political life. This has made him a more stronger and fearless leader."
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 Dec 2017 12:23 PM