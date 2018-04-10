Rahul Gandhi wishes IAS couple Tina Dabi & Athar Amir, says 'May your love grow...in this age of growing intolerance'

However, while wishing the couple, he indirectly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.



"Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.







On Monday, IAS officer Tina Dabi tied the knot to her Kashmiri batch-mate Amir Athar Amirul Shafi Khan in the picturesque Pahalgam town. He secured the second rank in the prestigious examination.



During training, reportedly, the cupid had struck the two officers.



The proximity between the two came to light when they posted a picture on social media a year ago. The duo again posted their wedding pictures on social media which circulated widely. Even the pictures of their wedding invitation card were widely shared on social media, reported news agency PTI.



Khan is from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag while Dabi is from Delhi.





