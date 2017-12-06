Rahul Gandhi Thanked 'BJP' But Targeted Modi: Here's Why



For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all.

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 6, 2017

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked the BJP for pointing out mistakes in his tweet question on Tuesday over inflation, saying that "unlike" Prime Minister Narendra Modi he was "human" and did make the odd mistake. He asked the BJP to "please do keep it coming"."For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that's what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.The Tuesday tweet was part of his strategy to put one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat elections. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party government was working only for the rich and pointed out rise in prices compared to 2014 - when the BJP came to power.However, the percentage-wise figures were wrongly calculated. Later, the tweet was corrected.