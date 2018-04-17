Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi, says 'Acche din for Nirav Modi, bad days for farmers'

The statement comes at the time when a massive cash crunch is being faced by people in different parts of the country. Majority of ATMs in various states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are empty, resulting in problems for the common man and giving reasons to the opposition to point fingers at the government.
To ensure the issue of cash-crunch is fixed, RBI began the work of printing currency notes in its Madhya Pradesh’s Devas printing press in 3rd shift. Earlier, the printing used to take place only in 2 shifts.
Contradicting to all the media claims and RBI’s move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied all cash crunch charges and claimed that “Adequate currency in circulation and available with banks”.
