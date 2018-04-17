Rahul Gandhi takes on PM Modi, says 'Acche din for Nirav Modi, bad days for farmers'

  • Latest News
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, over certain issues which have been hovering over the country at present.

While addressing reporters in Amethi, Gandhi said “Acche din have come only for Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. It's bad days for the nation's farmers and labourers. In today's scenario, PM doesn't have the courage to speak for even 15 minutes in Lok Sabha”.

The statement comes at the time when a massive cash crunch is being faced by people in different parts of the country. Majority of ATMs in various states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are empty, resulting in problems for the common man and giving reasons to the opposition to point fingers at the government.

To ensure the issue of cash-crunch is fixed, RBI began the work of printing currency notes in its Madhya Pradesh’s Devas printing press in 3rd shift. Earlier, the printing used to take place only in 2 shifts.

Contradicting to all the media claims and RBI’s move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denied all cash crunch charges and claimed that “Adequate currency in circulation and available with banks”.

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 02:00 PM
