Rahul Gandhi shares documents of Defence purchases made during UPA tenure



Dear Mr Jaitlie,

You said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases?



To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing.



Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost.#DealMeinKuchKalaHai pic.twitter.com/txb2Cc1BHh



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 9, 2018

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday displayed documents of defence purchases made at the time when UPA was in power.Releasing the documents, Rahul attacked the Modi government for not coming out clean on the amount spent on Rafale deal in which India bought 36 fighter jets from France.“To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing,” he tweeted.He also demanded Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to disclose how much each Rafale jet cost.Rahul’s tweet today came after Union Minister Arun Jaitley two days ago advised Gandhi in the Parliament to "learn" from former defence minister Pranab Mukherjee "lessons on national security."Jaitley said when UPA was in power, then defence ministers Pranab Mukherjee and A K Antony had on 15 occasions told Parliament that giving out such details would be against the interest of national security.He said one of the questions then related to missiles being procured from Israel.Rahul on a daily basis has been stepping up attack against the Modi government on the Rafale deal demanding the break-up of the nearly Rs 58,000 crore deal.The Gandhi scion has also accused PM Narendra Modi of going to France and brokering the deal.