Rahul says 'BJP's foundation based upon lies', questions PM's 'silence' on Jay Shah

He was speaking after chairing his first CWC meeting as the Congress president with his mother Sonia Gandhi seated next to him."I think 2G has been vindication (of Congress' stand)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters when asked about the special CBI court's Thursday verdict acquitting all the accused.Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged, "The whole architecture and foundation of the BJP are based on lies... Narendra Modi's Gujarat model is also a lie."Gandhi also asked why Modi was "silent" on the allegations made by the Opposition over Rafale deal and financial irregularities of a firm linked to BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay.Rahul Gandhi on Friday chaired his first CWC meeting after being elected as the party chief.His mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting taking place here.Sonia Gandhi arrived a little before Rahul for the meeting and was accorded a warm reception by the committee members.Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes are also attending the meeting, along with party in- charges for various states.The agenda for the meeting was not officially disclosed.