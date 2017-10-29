Rahul Gandhi reveals who is responsible for his popularity on Twitter



Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahul posted a video of his dog performing a trick and wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way ???? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"A war of words had recently broke out between the BJP and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's Twitter resurgence after news agency ANI suggested 'bots' or web robots that can produce automated mass retweets were behind it.Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani also took to the microblogging website to suggest that the retweets were from fake accounts abroad."Perhaps @OfficeOfRG planning to sweep polls in Russia, Indonesia & Kazakhstan ?? #RahulWaveInKazakh," she had said in a tweet which tagged the media report.Questioning whether automated bots were mass retweeting Gandhi's tweets, the report said that on October 15, 'OfficeofRG' retweeted US President Donald Trump's tweet praising American-Pakistani relations with a caption 'Modi ji quick, looks like President Trump needs another hug'.The tweet quickly reached 20,000 retweets and currently has touched 30,000, the report claimed, adding a close analysis of this tweet showed that these alleged 'bots' with a Russian, Kazakh or Indonesian characteristic were routinely retweeting the Congress vice president's tweets.An Internet bot is a software application that runs automated tasks (scripts) over the Internet.However, the veracity of report could not be independently ascertained.(With inputs from Agencies)