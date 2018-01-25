 Rahul Gandhi pens 'letter to the nation' on Republic Day eve
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Republic Day eve wrote a "letter to the nation" in which he "reminded" the countrymen of the commitments made in the Constitution.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Republic Day eve wrote a "letter to the nation" in which he "reminded" the countrymen of the commitments made in the Constitution. Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Republic Day eve wrote a "letter to the nation" in which he "reminded" the countrymen of the commitments made in the Constitution.

On the eve of our 69th Republic day, as we celebrate our beloved nation, let us also remember the Indian Constitution and commitment we made to all our citizens: Justice, equality and fraternity," he wrote.

"More than ever before in the history of our young nation, we must defend these treasured commitments," he added.



Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi has hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena activists protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat' and accused the Centre's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire".

"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak.

"The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi said in his tweet hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans protesting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie prompted nationwide outrage on Wednesday.

