Rahul Gandhi pens 'letter to the nation' on Republic Day eve



On the eve of our 69th Republic Day, I'm writing this #LettertotheNation, to remind ourselves of the commitments we made in our Constitution.



I wish each of you a very Happy Republic Day!



Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/VaJ3WOeBqx

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 25, 2018

On the eve of our 69th Republic day, as we celebrate our beloved nation, let us also remember the Indian Constitution and commitment we made to all our citizens: Justice, equality and fraternity," he wrote."More than ever before in the history of our young nation, we must defend these treasured commitments," he added.Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi has hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena activists protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat' and accused the Centre's "hatred politics" for "setting the nation on fire"."There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak."The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Gandhi said in his tweet hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans protesting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie prompted nationwide outrage on Wednesday.