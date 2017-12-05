Rahul Gandhi now a step closer to become Congress President

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday moved a step closer to be the Congress chief as he was the only candidate left in the fray in the election for the post after all 89 nominations filed in his favour were found to be valid on scrutiny."A total of 89 nomination papers, all proposing the name of Rahul Gandhi, have been received. These nomination papers have covered all the states."We have scrutinised each nomination paper and found all the 89 papers valid. There is now only one validly nominated candidate, i.e., Rahul Gandhi, left in the fray for the election of Congress President," said Returning Officer for the election Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11 and Gandhi is expected to be declared the new Congress chief on that day.He filed papers at the Congress headquarters here on Monday.Gandhi, who became the Congress Vice President in January 2013, will succeed his mother Sonia, the longest-serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998.The 47-year-old Gandhi will be the sixth Nehru-Gandhi scion to helm the party after his great great grandfather Motilal Nehru, great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.