Here's what Rahul Gandhi has to say on his plans to get married

By: || Updated: 26 Oct 2017 06:42 PM
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: AFP)

NEW DELHI: Answering a question regarding his plans to get married, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he believed in destiny and it would happen when it is bound to happen.

'Jab hogi to hogi (it will happen, when it is bound to happen). I believe in destiny," Gandhi who was addressing the 112th annual session of Chamber Of Commerce here, said.

This was not the first time when Congress vice president was asked about his plans to tie the knot.

Last year too, social media was abuzz over reports relating to Rahul Gandhi's marriage, which made headlines after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted that the event was being planned keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2017.

