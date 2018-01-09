Rahul in Bahrain: Congress president demeaning India on foreign land, says BJP

Urging NRIs to help fight forces of "hate and division", Gandhi had on Tuesday slammed the government for allegedly dividing people on the basis of caste and religion, giving BJP a chance to train its gun on the Congress leader.Rahul had alleged that the Centre is converting the anger of jobless youth into hatred among communities."Rahul Gandhi's political career in India has been jeopardised; he is going abroad and demeaning India. His conspiracies are out in the open, and the visit is the last resort of a failed leader," BJP leader Sambit Patra was quoted by ANI as saying."While the BJP focuses on reforms, Rahul Gandhi believes in deforming politics. It is the politics of development versus the politics of division practiced by the Congress Party," Patra said.Gandhi had told the NRIs that there was a "serious problem" in the country and urged them to help solve the problem and be a part of this restructuring.Taking on the Nehru-Gandhi scion, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he was spreading hatred about India on foreign lands."He should not have shared on an Internation forum political differences that we and his party have. He has accused our government on a foreign land just to spread hatred and distaste," he said.While BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Rajya Sabha MP said: "These days a lot of leaders are going to Bahrain instead of Dubai, since the latter has stringent surveillance. If he (Rahul Gandhi) felt there was a serious problem in India, he should have stayed back to solve it, not go to Bahrain."Gandhi was in Manama as a state guest of Bahrain.Addressing NRIs at the meeting of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), he had said that Indian politics is "quite a strange experience" and noted that signalling by politicians in the country is "wrong" which leads to incidents of hate and violence against people.He said when such crimes take place, the government is silent on them and that should not happen."Today the problem is that the signalling is wrong. There is violence against somebody, there is silence. There should not be silence. The government of India should make its position clear. We cannot imagine an India that does not belong to all of us," he said.