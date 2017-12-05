 Viral Sach: Rahul Gandhi files nomination with a Mughal emperor's photo in background?
05 Dec 2017
As soon as Rahul filed the papers at the Congress headquarters, a photo of him with other senior leaders went viral on the social media.

NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party president. He was accompanied by a host of senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as he filed his papers to become the party president.

As soon as Rahul filed the papers at the Congress headquarters, a photo of him with other senior leaders went viral on the social media. In the photograph, a portrait of a Mughal emperor was also seen in the background, giving Rahul's critics a chance to slam him over his "fondness" for Mughals.

However, the photo was later found to be a morphed one.

Reality: In the room where Rahul filed his nomination papers, a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was there on a shelf near the wall. Some mischievous people may have played with the photo to show their photo-shopping skills and then shared it on the internet.

Watch the video to know more:

