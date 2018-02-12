 Rahul Gandhi explains why he visits Temples
Search

Rahul Gandhi explains why he visits Temples

Karnataka BJP had called him an "Election Hindu" for his temple visits

By: || Updated: 12 Feb 2018 07:38 PM
Rahul Gandhi explains why he visits Temples

Image: Representational/ PTI/ File

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday explained his stance on visiting Temples.

Be it the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly election or the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, during rallies Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples during election campaigns.

Rahul was in Karnataka for his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and Assembly polls in the state are due in late April or early May. Karnataka BJP had welcomed him in state and had called him an "Election Hindu" for his temple visits.

On his temple visits, Rahul said, “I like to visit temples. Wherever I find religious places, I try and visit". He further added that temple visits make him happy and he will keep going on there.



Gandhi, on the campaign trail for the Karnataka Assembly elections, offered prayers at the Kanakachala Laxmi-Narasimha temple in Karnataka on Sunday.

On Monday, he first visited Raichur Dargah and he also unexpectedly stopped by a roadside eatery in north Karnataka' to eat 'pakodas' along with state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Rahul is on the third day of his four-day and after touring Koppal and Ballari districts on the weekend, Gandhi is touring Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, and Bidar in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Delhi HC asks Centre to examine plea seeking independent Haj body

trending now

VIDEO
JeM terrorists tried to break in, brave martyr Madan ...
VIDEO
Congress, AAP slam Mohan Bhagwat's RSS army comment
VIDEO
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Film's shoot begins in Uttarakhand