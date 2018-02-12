Rahul Gandhi explains why he visits Temples



Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday explained his stance on visiting Temples.Be it the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly election or the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, during rallies Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples during election campaigns.Rahul was in Karnataka for his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and Assembly polls in the state are due in late April or early May. Karnataka BJP had welcomed him in state and had called him an "Election Hindu" for his temple visits.On his temple visits, Rahul said, “I like to visit temples. Wherever I find religious places, I try and visit". He further added that temple visits make him happy and he will keep going on there.Gandhi, on the campaign trail for the Karnataka Assembly elections, offered prayers at the Kanakachala Laxmi-Narasimha temple in Karnataka on Sunday.On Monday, he first visited Raichur Dargah and he also unexpectedly stopped by a roadside eatery in north Karnataka' to eat 'pakodas' along with state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.Rahul is on the third day of his four-day and after touring Koppal and Ballari districts on the weekend, Gandhi is touring Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, and Bidar in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.