 Rahul Gandhi does it again: Number of seats in Lower House 546, not 545, says Congress VP!
  Rahul Gandhi does it again: Number of seats in Lower House 546, not 545, says Congress VP!

Rahul Gandhi does it again: Number of seats in Lower House 546, not 545, says Congress VP!

By: || Updated: 12 Sep 2017 11:16 AM
Rahul Gandhi does it again: Number of seats in Lower House 546, not 545, says Congress VP!

Image: Rahul Gandhi/Twitter

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is currently in the United States and is amassing headlines with his well-crafted extempore even as he addressed the students at the University of California in Berkeley.

Speaking on 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', Rahul spoke about the contemporary India and its way forward as the world's largest democracy. But what caught everybody's eye is a minor, but hopefully unintentional, gaffe.

While answering a question, he got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong.

Rahul said the number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545.

While a Legislative House cannot have an even number of seats, what's more unceremonic, in this incident, is that the Gandhi scion cannot go through an event without making innocent gaffes.

The "mispronounced" number had the Twitterati have a field-day.

One of the users tweeted, "Too much to expect #RahulGandhi to make it through the evening without at least a minor gaffe. (Lok Sabha strength is 545 members, not 546.)"





The Gandhi scion, who is on a two-week visit to the United States, will interact with global thinkers, political leaders and NRIs.

Gandhi, 47, on Sunday, left for his nearly two-week trip to the United States. Interestingly, India's first Prime Minister and Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru had delivered a speech at Berkeley in 1949.

 

Video courtesy: Rahul Gandhi/YouTube

First Published:
