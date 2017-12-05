 Rahul Gandhi goofs up, deletes tweet after posting incorrect figures of price hike
Rahul Gandhi goofs up, deletes tweet after posting incorrect figures of price hike

By: || Updated: 05 Dec 2017 11:24 AM
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh being greeted by party colleagues after he filed his nomination papers for party president's post at the AICC office in New Delhi on Monday. Picture by Prem Singh

New Delhi: In a major faus pax, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi posted wrong figures of price hike of gas cylinders and onions from his Twitter handle.

The Gandhi scion was forced to delete the tweet. He corrected the mistake and posted yet another tweet with fresh numbers indicating the inflation since Narendra Modi government came into power in 2014.



Meanwhile, the 47-year-old on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party president, paving the way for a generational shift in the leadership of the party headed by his mother Sonia Gandhi. (For more details watch the video below)



Rahul was accompanied by a host of senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as he filed his papers to become the party president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, one of the leaders who proposed Rahul's name, was not present.

