Rahul Gandhi goofs up, deletes tweet after posting incorrect figures of price hike

The Gandhi scion was forced to delete the tweet. He corrected the mistake and posted yet another tweet with fresh numbers indicating the inflation since Narendra Modi government came into power in 2014.
22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब
प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल:
जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई
नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई
GST सारी कमाई मार गई
बाकी कुछ बचा तो -
महंगाई मार गई
बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार
बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party president, paving the way for a generational shift in the leadership of the party headed by his mother Sonia Gandhi. (For more details watch the video below)
Rahul was accompanied by a host of senior party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as he filed his papers to become the party president.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, one of the leaders who proposed Rahul's name, was not present.
First Published: 05 Dec 2017 11:23 AM