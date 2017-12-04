Rahul darling of Congress, will carry forward party's great traditions: Manmohan

Congress President Sonia Gandhi signed as the first proposer on the first nomination paper submitted for the election of Rahul Gandhi, her son to the post of party chief.Praising Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that he is the "darling" of the party and will carry forward the "great traditions" of the Congress."Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party," IANS quoted the former Prime Minister as saying after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party's top post.He also said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has served the party for over 19 years."So it will be yet another chapter for the party and Rahul Gandhi will carry on the great traditions of taking the party forward," Singh added.Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party's top post.Gandhi will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998.Rahul Gandhi became the Congress Vice President in January 2013.The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray, clearing the decks for his elevation to the party's top post, succeeding his mother, who has held the post for 19 years in a row.(With inputs from agencieS)