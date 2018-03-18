'Narendra Modi not fighting corruption, is corruption himself': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM at Congress plenary session

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday equated the BJP and RSS with the "Kauravas" of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, saying they were designed to "fight for power".



Let us put all our differences aside and work together to ensure victory for the party



There are two visions before the world today- American and Chinese. My aim is to present an Indian vision to the world





There is a difference between the RSS and the Congress. We respect the country's institutions whereas they want to finish them. They only want one institution and that is the RSS: @RahulGandhi

The BJP has spread fear everywhere. People from press are scared. For first time we saw four Supreme Court judges running to the public for justice. @RahulGandhi at #CongressPlenarySession

They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing: Congress President Rahul Gandhi #CongressPlenarySession

Instead of acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, PM Modi diverts our attention away from our problems. We are being told that our problems only exist in our imagination



I will break the communication barriers between our grassroots workers and leaders



To every youngster in India, we are your instrument. The Congress Party belong to you. We want to open our doors to your talent your bravery and your energy. This country is struggling and it needs you



We paid 570 Cr per plane & Modi paid 1670 Cr for the same plane. He paid 1100 Cr more per plane. Forget fighter planes you can’t trust such a man to buy vegetables!!! Modi is not fighting corruption Modi is corruption



Modi personally changed Rafale deal & bought 36 aircraft for the same price that we the Congress negotiated for 126



The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister. Modi gives Modi 30,000 crores of your Money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections



They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard



We were the fastest growing economy in the world. But today millions of youth face unemployment



Today the corrupt and the powerful completely control the conversation in our country



Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency



The soil of this nation is drenched in the blood of Congressmen and Congresswomen who have died for it



Congress party understands deeply that we are for truth. India expects more from Congress party because it holds us to a higher standard than any other party



BJP is the voice of an organization. Congress is the voice of a nation



Like the Kauravas, BJP and RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth: Congress President Rahul Gandhi



"Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, the BJP and the RSS are designed to fight for power, but like Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth," he said while addressing the party's plenary session here.Gandhi also said that people will accept that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drunk with power "because they know what it is designed for"."The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister," Gandhi said.Referring to the former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and diamond jeweller Nirav Modi, who are accused in different cases of fraud, he said that "Modi gives Modi Rs 30,000 crores of your money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections".