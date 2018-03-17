On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi changes his name

After changing his name, from his Twitter handle, he tweeted “Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party”
Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the #CongressPlenary.
Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party.
Jai Hind.
The Congress party is conducting its plenary meet at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Today, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to present the party's vision document at its upcoming plenary session which will set the tone for its poll strategy in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.
Many top leaders are also expected to deliberate on the current political situation and the path forward.
The Congress has already stated that the plenary will focus on party workers than its leaders as it goes about strengthening the organization ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.
