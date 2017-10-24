Rahul Gandhi calls GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', says Narendra Modi anti-poor

4

Welcoming the trinity of Alpesh Thakore, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani, who are leading agitations in Gujarat, Gandhi began his speech with 'Jay Mataji, Jay Sardar and Jay Bhim'. The three terms are popularly used as community greetings of the Kshatriyas, Patels and Dalits respectively. He asked: "Why is it that almost all the communities in Gujarat are agitating, for the first time? It is because since 22 years of BJP rule, the government has not done anything for them, but worked only for a handful of industrialists? "The people are tormented by Narendra Modi and they will no longer remain silent. They will speak out." Image: PTI File