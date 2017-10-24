Rahul Gandhi calls GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax', says Narendra Modi anti-poor

Gandhinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax' that has hit hard the country already nursing the wounds of demonetization. "Ye jo inka GST hai, ye aam aadmi pe bojh hai... Ye GST nahi, ye Gabbar Singh Tax hai," Gandhi asserted at a massive rally in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar where OBC leader Alpesh Thakore joined the Congress. Image: PTI/File
The gathering was a veritable show of strength of the Thakore community, which forms a major chunk of the Other Backward Classes. Thakore has a state-wide hold over the community. His joining the Congress would be a morale booster for the party looking for a victory in Gujarat after 22 long years. PTI Photo/File
Gandhi said Modi imposed demonetisation last year on a personal whim, pushing lakhs of people into distress. And if this was not enough, he introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a tearing hurry. "The GST was brought by the Congress, but there was a ceiling of 18 per cent and did not have five slabs like the present. We requested the government to go slow, but they just would not listen." He called the Modi government anti-poor and said it was working against the interests of the common people. (Image: File)
Welcoming the trinity of Alpesh Thakore, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani, who are leading agitations in Gujarat, Gandhi began his speech with 'Jay Mataji, Jay Sardar and Jay Bhim'. The three terms are popularly used as community greetings of the Kshatriyas, Patels and Dalits respectively. He asked: "Why is it that almost all the communities in Gujarat are agitating, for the first time? It is because since 22 years of BJP rule, the government has not done anything for them, but worked only for a handful of industrialists? "The people are tormented by Narendra Modi and they will no longer remain silent. They will speak out." Image: PTI File
Referring to allegations by Patidar leader Narendra Patel that a bribe of Rs 1 crore was offered to him to join the BJP, Gandhi said that "priceless voices" of Gujarat can neither be stifled nor bought. "Even Hardik, Jignesh Mewani (Dalit leader), cannot remain silent. They too have a voice. And this is no ordinary voice. It cannot be suppressed or bought. "Whether they give Rs 1 crore, Rs 100 crore, Rs 1,000 crore or India's total budget or the wealth of the world, the voice of Gujarat cannot be bought or suppressed." Image: PTI/File