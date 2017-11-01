 HAVE A LOOK: Rahul Gandhi, 'black belt in Aikido', shows some martial art moves
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • HAVE A LOOK: Rahul Gandhi, 'black belt in Aikido', shows some martial art moves

HAVE A LOOK: Rahul Gandhi, 'black belt in Aikido', shows some martial art moves

"I am a black belt in Aikido. I keep doing (sports) but I do not talk about it publicly. But in my life, sports has been, is, and will be, very necessary,” the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently said in an event.

By: || Updated: 01 Nov 2017 11:45 AM
HAVE A LOOK: Rahul Gandhi, 'black belt in Aikido', shows some martial art moves

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi performing Aikido moves (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just a few days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that he is a black belt in Aikido, few pictures of him have come on social media showing him performing the same.

Congress VP recently revealed that "sports has been, is, and will be, very necessary" for him.

“I do exercise -- running, swimming. I am a black belt in Aikido. I keep doing (sports) but I do not talk about it publicly. But in my life, sports has been, is, and will be, very necessary,” the Congress leader said recently in an event.

In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi can be seen performing Aikido moves.

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

About Aikido:

Aikido is a modern Japanese martial art developed by Morihei Ueshiba as a synthesis of his martial studies, philosophy, and religious beliefs.

It is often translated as "the way of unifying (with) life energy" or as "the way of harmonious spirit".

Techniques in Aikido include irimi (entering), turning movements (that redirect the opponent's attack momentum), various types of throws and joint locks.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Terrorists arrested in Bhopal have links with BJP: Ahmed Patel

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: WHOA! Vikas Gupta confirms Prince Narula and ...
INDIA
Himachal Pradesh Polls: Congress manifesto promises to provide 50,000 laptops ...
MOVIES
Siddharth Malhotra embarrasses Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of ...