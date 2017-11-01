HAVE A LOOK: Rahul Gandhi, 'black belt in Aikido', shows some martial art moves

About Aikido:

Just a few days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that he is a black belt in Aikido, few pictures of him have come on social media showing him performing the same.Congress VP recently revealed that "sports has been, is, and will be, very necessary" for him.“I do exercise -- running, swimming. I am a black belt in Aikido. I keep doing (sports) but I do not talk about it publicly. But in my life, sports has been, is, and will be, very necessary,” the Congress leader said recently in an event.In the pictures, Rahul Gandhi can be seen performing Aikido moves.Image: TwitterImage: TwitterImage: TwitterImage: TwitterAikido is a modern Japanese martial art developed by Morihei Ueshiba as a synthesis of his martial studies, philosophy, and religious beliefs.It is often translated as "the way of unifying (with) life energy" or as "the way of harmonious spirit".Techniques in Aikido include irimi (entering), turning movements (that redirect the opponent's attack momentum), various types of throws and joint locks.