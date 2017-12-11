Rahul Gandhi elected Congress President unopposed, party declares



All India Congress Committee's Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XvPFHWAND1

— Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2017

Delhi #Congress workers burst crackers congratulating Rahul Gandhi for becoming party president https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ pic.twitter.com/axQ9O2GuGz



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 11, 2017

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has officially become the Congress President taking over the reigns from Sonia Gandhi. The deadline to withdraw nomination for internal polls ended at 3 pm on Monday."89 nomination proposals were received,all were valid. Since there was only one candidate.I hereby declare Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of Indian National Congress," Mullappally Ramachandran told reporters in an official announcement.The Gandhi scion had filed his nomination papers for the post of party president last Monday. Jubilant Congress workers burst crackers and distributed sweets following the elevation.Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress President has paved the way for a generational shift in the leadership of the party headed by his mother Sonia Gandhi.Rahul, 47, emerged as the lone candidate in the fray, clearing the decks for his elevation to the party's top post, succeeding his mother, who has held the post for 19 years in a row.Today was the last date for filing nominations.The last date for withdrawal of the candidature was December 11. The poll, if required, would have been held on December 16 and the counting would have taken place on December 19.