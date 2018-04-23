Modi only interested in himself; will not let BJP-RSS destroy constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Talking about employment condition in the country, Congress president questioned-"What has happened to the promise of providing 2 crore employment?"



He also said that under the BJP rule in the last four years-"The image of India deteriorated in the entire world."







Gandhi also clarified that his party will run a campaign to save the Constitution of India. "We will never allow the BJP & RSS to destroy our Constitution," he said.



He added that the central government "has brought down Parliament to a halt".



Cautioning PM Modi well in advance, Gandhi said-"In 2019 General Elections, people will convey to PM Modi their Mann Ki Baat". He also added that PM don't allow anyone to speak, including his own ministers.



"Modi only thinks about becoming PM (again)," Rahul Gandhi said and added "Press is also being bulldozed"



Talking about PM's less appearance in Parliament, Gandhi said-"Modi is afraid of attending Parliamentary sessions."



Trying to appease lower caste, Congress president said that "PM Modi has anti-Dalit mindset."



"PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a 'spiritual experience' for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset," Congress President said.



"The Congress Party will stand together to protect the interests of Dalits and other weaker sections of the society wherever the BJP & RSS attacks them," he added.



New Delhi: During Samvidhan Bachao Yatra here on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi came down all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Verbally attacking the PM, Gandhi said that "PM Modi is only interested in Modi (himself)".