Rahul begins 3-day Gujarat tour; BJP also lands 3 senior leads on battlefield



He would reach Ahmedabad airport at 10 am on Saturday



He will be welcomed at Gandhinagar’s Chillora circle at 10:45 am



Gandhi would hold a street public meeting at Prantij, Sabarkatha at 12 pm



At 1:30am he would hold another street public meeting in Mehtapur



At 4:15 pm in the evening, he would hold a ‘tribal rights’ meeting in Khedbrahma



Therafter he would perform prayers in Ambaji temple in Sabarkatha at 7:10 pm



Rahul would also visit three other temples during his trip



Gujarat: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi began the last inning of his ‘Navsrijan Gujarat tour’ on Saturday. His trip, which aspires to re-attain the lost land, is set to last for three days.On reaching Gujarat, Gandhi spoke on Government's order of removing over 200 products from 28% GST slab and leaving only 50 products in the slab, and said "We don't need Gabbar Singh Tax, country needs a simple tax".Gandhi will spend Saturday in Northern Gujarat.During his trip, Rahul would also hold discussions with women, businessmen and farmers.On the other hand BJP is leaving no stones unturned ahead of the polls and has landed its powerful leaders in the battle field.Senior Bharatiya Janta Party leaders including Smriti Irani, JP Nadda and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be present in Gujarat to campaign for the party.Even Union Minister Paswan would hold press briefing in Ahmadabad on Saturday.Voting for Gujarat assembly elections would take place after a month. The counting of votes would take place on December 18.