Ragging at DPS Noida, two students hospitalised

The victims - a 15-year-boy hailing from western Uttar Pradesh and a 16-year-old boy from Kolkata alleged that their seniors ragged them on Monday night and when they objected, they were beaten up in the hostel, police said.
"One of the parents has filed a complaint against six named students and 12 unknown students. FIR has been lodged at sector 20 police station yesterday," said Gaurav Grover, Assistant Superintendent of Police Noida.
They have been booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (rioting and unlawful assembly and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt" of the IPC, he said.
"As accused are minor we have called the Childline India Foundation to interrogate them. Further action will be taken as per law," said Amarnath Yadav, SHO, Sector 20 Police Station.
A spokesperson for Kailash Hospital said both students had injuries on their bodies but they were not in danger.
"They were discharged after dressing of wounds," said Kailash Hospital spokesperson.
The school management said an Inquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter.
First Published: 11 May 2016 10:36 AM