Rafale deal is a scam, PM Narendra Modi brokered deal in Paris: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government on Tuesday and questioned why is it maintaining secrecy over the Rafale deal.Gandhi’s attack came after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created an uproar after she told the Rajya Sabha she could not divulge details of the deal citing a "secrecy clause" in the agreement signed with the French government .Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul alleged ,”There is definitely a scam here. Modiji personally brokered the deal. He went to Paris and the deal was changed there.”“The Defence Minister Rahul said that she won’t share details of the deal. Never has a government refused to share information of where the tax payers’ money is being spent,” he said.Gandhi also criticised the media for not questioning the government over the deal. He asked media networks to display "some backbone" and question the Rafale deal.The Congress has been alleging that the Centre agreed to buy 36 Rafale aircrafts at inflated prices after Prime Minister Modi visited France. The party has also raised questions about a deal between a firm owned by Anil Ambani and Dassault, which makes the Rafale.Defence Minister Sitharaman has accused the erstwhile UPA government of sitting on the procurement of fighter aircraft for 10 years.