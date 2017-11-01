Raebareli blast: Boiler explosion at NTPC Unchahar plant leaves 10 lead, 100 injured



Our primary objective is to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured: UP ADG (Law and Order)



10 bodies recovered, at least 60-70 people injured: UP ADG (Law and Order) on NTPC Explosion



Union health minister JP Nadda speaks to UP health minister, also asks Union health secy to extend all possible help.



An unfortunate accident in the boiler of 500MW under trial unit of NTPC– Unchahar occurred this afternoon: NTPC



Rescue operations underway in close coordination with District Administration. Injured persons are being shifted to nearby hospitals: NTPC



A 32-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leaves for Unchahar



UP CM has taken cognizance of explosion at NTPC plant in Raebareli & has directed Principal Secy Home to ensure all steps for rescue & relief.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was away in Mauritius on a three-day official visit, ordered that necessary steps be taken for rescue and relief.



Adityanath has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for critically injured and Rs 25,000 for those injured in the blast.





Live Updates:"The chief minister has taken cognisance of the Unchahar accident and has directed principal secretary (home) to ensure that all steps are taken for rescue and relief," principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi, who is accompanying Adityanath said.Meena said that relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals.The explosion triggered panic among the workers who ran helter-skelter. The district administration rushed ambulances to the plant and directed health officials to provide prompt treatment to the injured.(With inputs from agencies)