ABP News Impact: Delhi SHO, 5 cops sent to lines for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa

The policemen landed in trouble for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa who has cases lodged against her.
Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph.
"An additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer has begun an inquiry in the matter," Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav said.
Sharma has been sent to the district lines, he added.
An official added on the condition of anonymity that Sharma claimed that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ram Lila function and had stopped at the police station to use the washroom.
The Vivek Vihar police station falls under Shahdara district of the Delhi Police.
Five cops were seen singing a patriotic song along with her at the function. (WATCH)
First Published: 05 Oct 2017 01:43 PM