 ABP News Impact: Delhi SHO, 5 cops sent to lines for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • ABP News Impact: Delhi SHO, 5 cops sent to lines for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa

ABP News Impact: Delhi SHO, 5 cops sent to lines for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa

By: || Updated: 05 Oct 2017 04:34 PM
ABP News Impact: Delhi SHO, 5 cops sent to lines for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa
New Delhi: After ABP News aired the visuals of controversial self-styled godwoman Radhee Maa occupying the chair of SHO Sanjay Sharma at Vivek Vihar Police Station and other police officials swaying with her at a function, the Delhi Police has ordered an inquiry into the two incidents and the cops have been sent to lines.

The policemen landed in trouble for giving VIP treatment to Radhe Maa who has cases lodged against her.

Station house officer Sanjay Sharma, draped in a red and gold shawl worn by Hindu devotees, can be seen standing next to her with his hands folded in the photograph.

"An additional deputy commissioner of police-rank officer has begun an inquiry in the matter," Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Ravindra Yadav said.

Sharma has been sent to the district lines, he added.

An official added on the condition of anonymity that Sharma claimed that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ram Lila function and had stopped at the police station to use the washroom.

The Vivek Vihar police station falls under Shahdara district of the Delhi Police.

Five cops were seen singing a patriotic song along with her at the function. (WATCH)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story IAF ready if two-front war breaks out: Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa

trending now

MOVIES
Celina Jaitly calls losing dad, son 'difficult'
INDIA
Sponsored: Amazon Great Indian Festival Day-2; Amazing Deals You ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Divya Agarwal REACTS on Priyank’s CLOSENESS ...