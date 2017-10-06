Radhe Maa dances with police officers, two suspended

Two Delhi Police officers were on Thursday suspended after a video showed self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa dancing with some police officials in uniform and seated on the chair of a SHO in a police station.Sanjay Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Vivek Vihar police station, and Braj Bhushan, Assistant Sub-Inspector of GTB Enclave police station, have been suspended, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.Prasad said a photograph of Radhe Maa, reportedly taken on September 28, showed her seated on Sanjay Sharma's chair and the officer standing next to her with folded hands.Bhushan is seen in a video clip along with four-five other officers in uniform singing with the controversial godwoman, who is also dancing."It was found that it is a matter of professional misconduct. Thus the SHO and ASI are suspended with immediate effect. Further action will be taken after a detailed inquiry," Prasad said.The video was posted on October 3 on the official Facebook page of Radhe Maa, "Param Shradhey Shri Radhe Maa", which has more than 5 lakh followers.Earlier, Delhi Police said it was probing how Radhe Maa sat on the chair of the SHO, who was told to report to the district Police Lines till the inquiry got over.A investigation was also ordered into the video clip of police officers singing with the godwoman.Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak termed both the incidents as "unprofessional conduct" and said Shahdara's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police was probing them.According to an aide of Radhe Maa, she sat in the chair without realising it was the SHO's and got up after an officer asked her to vacate it.