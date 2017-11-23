QS BRICS Ranking: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore among top 10



IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore were ranked among the top 10 universities in the latest QS University rankings for the BRICS nations.Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) scored 83.6 while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore got an overall score of 83.3.Approximately 300 Institutions across the BRICS nations grabed a slot in the latest BRICS QS Rankings.Launched in the year 2013, the BRICS ranking is compiled using eight different indicators, namely -The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore were ranked 9th and 10th respectively. Last year, only IISc Bangalore was among the top 10.While our neighbor, China, got a total of seven varsities in the top ten slot. China's Tsinghua, Peking and Fudan universities grabbed the top three positions.Two other Indian universities which were ranked in the top 20 were IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.