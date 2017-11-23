 QS BRICS Ranking: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore among top 10
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • QS BRICS Ranking: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore among top 10

QS BRICS Ranking: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore among top 10

Two other Indian universities which were ranked in the top 20 were IIT Delhi and IIT Madras

By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 05:12 PM
QS BRICS Ranking: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore among top 10

topuniversities.com

New Delhi: IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore were ranked among the top 10 universities in the latest QS University rankings for the BRICS nations.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) scored 83.6 while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore got an overall score of 83.3.

Approximately 300 Institutions across the BRICS nations grabed a slot in the latest BRICS QS Rankings.

Launched in the year 2013, the BRICS ranking is compiled using eight different indicators, namely -

  • Academic reputation

  • Employer reputation

  • Faculty to student ratio

  • Staff with a PhD

  • Papers per faculty

  • Citations per paper

  • International faculty

  • International students


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore were ranked 9th and 10th respectively. Last year, only IISc Bangalore was among the top 10.

While our neighbor, China, got a total of seven varsities in the top ten slot. China's Tsinghua, Peking and Fudan universities grabbed the top three positions.

Two other Indian universities which were ranked in the top 20 were IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story

trending now

INDIA
Delhi: 4-year-old boy sexually assaults classmate using pencil, booked
VIDEO
Katrina Kaif repeats 'Mahshallah' moves in Swag Se Swagat ...
INDIA
WATCH: Brahmos supersonic cruise missile, successfully tested from Sukhoi-30...