Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of heart-attack in Amritsar

As per reports, he breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar. The duo began performing at Harballah temple in Jalandhar. They were known for their various styles of singing such as Kaafian, ghazal, and bhajan.
The Wadali Brothers were famous for their Bollywood songs such as -
Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu)
Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam)
Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, (Coke Studio)
First Published: 09 Mar 2018 11:48 AM