 Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of heart-attack in Amritsar
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of heart-attack in Amritsar

Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of heart-attack in Amritsar

He breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar

By: || Updated: 09 Mar 2018 11:52 AM
Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of heart-attack in Amritsar

Image: imdb.com

Amritsar: Pyarelal Wadali, younger brother of Puran Chand Wadali passed away in Amritsar on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Image: imdb.com

As per reports, he breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar. The duo began performing at Harballah temple in Jalandhar. They were known for their various styles of singing such as Kaafian, ghazal, and bhajan.


The Wadali Brothers were famous for their Bollywood songs such as -

Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu)


Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam)


Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, (Coke Studio)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Delhi HC to EC: Allot pressure cooker symbol to Dhinakaran

trending now

INDIA
Pyarelal Wadali, one of the Wadali brothers dies of ...
VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: ABP News gets hold of FIR copy against ...
VIDEO
Mohammed Shami's wife lodges complaint against him at Lal ...