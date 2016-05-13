Punjab State Board (PSEB) Class 12 (HSC) results 2016 to be declared soon on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab Board has conducted Class 12th exams from March 1 and ended on April 5. More than three lakh students appeared for the exam.
Students have been eagerly waiting for their results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for PSEB examination result.
Follow these simple steps to check your results online:
1: Access the Punjab official website: pseb.ac.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
