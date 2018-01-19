Punjab: Inspector shoots himself in head with service revolver in police line bathroom

: Police Inspector Jaswinder Pal Singh (58) today allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in the bathroom of police lines here, officials said.Kapurthala SSP Sandip Sharma said the deceased committed suicide due to family issues.He said deceased left a suicide note in which he claimed that he was committing suicide as his son was deported from Australia following a dispute with his in-laws.ALSO READ:The police said that Jaswinder Pal Singh, posted in the police lines here, was on leave for a week and joined duty today and took back his service revolver that he had deposited earlier.After taking the revolver, he went to the bathroom and shot himself, officials said.SSP Sharma has deputed SP (Headquarter) Jaskaran Singh to inquire into the incident and take the required action. The SSP said that the deceased lived in his house near the police lines.