Punjab: Inspector shoots himself in head with service revolver in police line bathroom

Kapurthala SSP Sandip Sharma said the deceased committed suicide due to family issues.
He said deceased left a suicide note in which he claimed that he was committing suicide as his son was deported from Australia following a dispute with his in-laws.
ALSO READ: TRAI recommends use of mobile phones and internet services on flights
The police said that Jaswinder Pal Singh, posted in the police lines here, was on leave for a week and joined duty today and took back his service revolver that he had deposited earlier.
After taking the revolver, he went to the bathroom and shot himself, officials said.
SSP Sharma has deputed SP (Headquarter) Jaskaran Singh to inquire into the incident and take the required action. The SSP said that the deceased lived in his house near the police lines.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 Jan 2018 06:22 PM