Punjab municipal polls on Sunday, all arrangements made

Punjab's State Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of municipal polls on Sunday.The ruling Congress, main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance are contesting the polls December 17.It would be the first big electoral outing for all three after the assembly elections in March."The process of voting to elect representatives to three municipal corporations and 29 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats would begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.," a spokesman of the State Election Commission said on Saturday.The results will be declared on Sunday evening.Polling would be held for the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.The election for the municipal corporation of Punjab's largest city, Ludhiana, was not being held as the electoral rolls were not updated.Polling would also be held for 327 wards of the 29 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.Candidates in 90 wards have won unopposed, the spokesman said.There would be a total of 873 polling stations in the state, having 1,938 polling booths. A total of 8,000 election staff and 15,500 police personnel would perform duties at these polling stations.The Akali Dal-BJP and AAP have accused the ruling Congress of misusing its power in the run-up to the municipal polls.A total of 413 candidates are in the fray in 85 wards of Amritsar where 769,153 voters will exercise their franchise.In Jalandhar, 305 candidates are in the fray from 80 wards. The number of voters there is 560,261. In Patiala, election will be held in 57 wards in which 260,664 voters can exercise their franchise.This is the first big election in the state after the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, came to power after assembly poll results in March.The Congress won 77 out of 117 seats in the assembly. The AAP finished second with 20 seats.