Punjab minister submits resignation after corruption taint

The resignation is yet to be accepted by the Chief Minister, sources in the government said.
Rana Gurjit, who is the Irrigation and Power Minister, has courted controversies in the past few months in the multi-crore sand mining auctions done in the 10-month-old Amarinder Singh government.
The minister and his son were recently issued summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following allegations of money laundering abroad.
The billionaire minister, who has business interests in liquor and sugar manufacturing, is considered close to the Chief Minister.
First Published: 16 Jan 2018 11:04 AM