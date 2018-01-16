 Punjab minister submits resignation after corruption taint
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Punjab minister submits resignation after corruption taint

Punjab minister submits resignation after corruption taint

Rana Gurjit, who is the Irrigation and Power Minister, has courted controversies in the past few months in the multi-crore sand mining

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 11:05 AM
Punjab minister submits resignation after corruption taint

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab's powerful cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh has submitted his resignation from the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh following allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.

The resignation is yet to be accepted by the Chief Minister, sources in the government said.

Rana Gurjit, who is the Irrigation and Power Minister, has courted controversies in the past few months in the multi-crore sand mining auctions done in the 10-month-old Amarinder Singh government.

The minister and his son were recently issued summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following allegations of money laundering abroad.

The billionaire minister, who has business interests in liquor and sugar manufacturing, is considered close to the Chief Minister.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meet Kerala youth whose over 700 days' protest will melt your heart

trending now

TV
CONGRATULATIONS! Star Plus actor Danish Akhtar is getting MARRIED
INDIA
Now orange passports: Saffron, a colour country looking forward ...
INDIA
CJI sets up 5-judge constitution bench; 4 rebel judges excluded