IN VIDEO: DSP kills himself by shooting in head during student protest in Punjab

: In Punjab's Faridkot, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) shot himself in the premise of a Punjab College on Monday. The DSP, Baljinder Sandhu, was there to control the ongoing clash between two groups in the college premise.One of the groups had accused him of taking sides. DIG Ferozepur range said, due to this accusation, the DSP got emotional and shot himself in the head.As he got injured, the DSP was then was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. Later he succumbed to the injuries.Image: ABP NewsIn the video, the DSP can be seen pointing the pistol at his own head.Image: ABP NewsAs reports, the DSP Sandhu shot himself with his own service revolver. Meanwhile, the video where the DSP Sandhu is trying to pacify an enraged mob is getting viral.