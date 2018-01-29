IN VIDEO: DSP kills himself by shooting in head during student protest in Punjab

One of the groups had accused him of taking sides. DIG Ferozepur range said, due to this accusation, the DSP got emotional and shot himself in the head.
As he got injured, the DSP was then was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. Later he succumbed to the injuries.
In the video, the DSP can be seen pointing the pistol at his own head.
As reports, the DSP Sandhu shot himself with his own service revolver. Meanwhile, the video where the DSP Sandhu is trying to pacify an enraged mob is getting viral.
