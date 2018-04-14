  • Latest News
VIDEO: Doctor beats woman in hospital while policemen stand and watch

The cops have registered a case against the doctor.

By: | Updated: 14 Apr 2018 04:54 PM
Punjab: Doctor beats woman in hospital while policemen stand as spectator

Image grab: @LakhwinderJoha3/ Twitter

Ferozepur: A shocking incident came to light at a civil hospital in Punjab’s Ferozepur where a doctor was seen beating a woman.  This entire incident was caught on camera.



In the video that went viral shows the doctor holding the woman by her hair and beating her up, and pushing her out of the hospital premises.



Authorities have now suspended ENT specialist Dr. Kushaldeep Singh of the civil hospital. The shameful incitement happened in the presence of two policemen.

As per reports, the woman was repeatedly going to Dr. Kushaldeep Singh to write a slip for her pain to which he got angry. A case has been registered against the doctor.

First Published: 14 Apr 2018 04:36 PM
