  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh urges Centre to tackle "re-emergence of extremism"
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh urges Centre to tackle "re-emergence of extremism"

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh urges Centre to tackle "re-emergence of extremism"

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought a comprehensive strategy to tackle what he called "re-emergence of extremism".

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 06:41 PM
Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh urges Centre to tackle

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought a comprehensive strategy to tackle what he called "re-emergence of extremism". Photo: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought a comprehensive strategy to tackle what he called "re-emergence of extremism".

Amarinder Singh said that terrorism could again disturb peace and stability in Punjab, which witnessed Khalistani separatist violence for a decade until 1993.

He suggested strengthening the intelligence network, besides action against terrorists' handlers based in Canada, the UK, the US, Italy and Germany who he said were actively engaged in efforts to revive terrorism in Punjab.



The Chief Minister also underlined the need for countering social media activities aimed at disturbing peace and stability in Punjab, an official spokesperson said.

Citing security concerns, Amarinder Singh reiterated the demand for central assistance in Punjab Police modernisation. The Home Minister agreed to look into the demand under the Modernisation of Police Forces Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab should be designated as Category A state under the scheme to ensure 90 per cent central funding on the pattern of Jammu and Kashmir and eight northeastern states.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 06:41 PM
View Comments
Next Story 'Ek chidiya, anek chidiyaan' director Bhimsain dies at 81
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Is that a BABY BUMP? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spotted out...

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Aakriti Sharma's TRANSFORMATION will shock you

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Master Stroke Full: From Kathua rape case to Vijay Mallya, PM Mod...