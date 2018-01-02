 Koregaon Bhima violence LIVE Updates: Dalit groups call for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow
Updated: 02 Jan 2018 05:28 PM
New Delhi: Dalit groups led protests in parts of Mumbai on Tuesday after riots in Pune left one person dead yesterday. The protest march in Chembur was carried out under police presence where the protesters resorted to stone pelting and sloganeering against Modi government.

#Chembur began trending on Twitter with locals posting about the traffic coming to a halt at certain junctions.

Meanwhile, buses were also vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi. All bus services to Ahmednagar, Aurangabad suspended, reported news agency ANI.

Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow.

LIVE UPDATES: 




  • Special train services being run on Harbour line between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd. All other services on Central Railway running normally









  • Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow.



















On Monday, the violence erupted in the village of Koregaon-Bhima 1 during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Maratha War between the army of Peshwa Bajirao II with a small force of the East India Company that comprised a large number of Dalits.



Rahul Fatangale, 28, from Nanded was killed in the incident.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis taking the matter seriously alleged it is a well-planned conspiracy and a request will be made to Supreme Court for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. "10 lakh compensation will be given to victim's kin."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar blamed the Maharashtra administration for lapses in containing the violence in which over 30 vehicles were torched. He also appealed for peace. (VISUALS OF THE VIOLENCE)

"Why did the administration not take adequate precautions for this event which has been celebrated peacefully for 200 years? Due to its lapses, there was confusion and rumour-mongering, resulting in the violence," the Nationalist Congress Party chief was quoted by news agency IANS.

Pawar suspected the involvement of anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation to indulge in violence, which started with stone-pelting. The administration was aware of the huge crowd coming for the event for the past three four days.

According to IANS, lakhs of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village, 30 kms from Pune, when suddenly stone pelting started, allegedly by some right-wing groups carrying saffron flags.

