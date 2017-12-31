 Pulwama suicide attack: 4 jawans martyred, 3 militants killed
Heavily armed militants on Sunday launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a CRPF camp

Updated: 31 Dec 2017 03:42 PM
Srinagar: Heavily armed militants on Sunday launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. This attack killed four personnel of the force and injuring three others.



The injured personnel later succumbed to injuries. One of the injured personnel was identified as Saifuddin, a resident of Nowgam here, officials said.

CRPF officials said two militants holed up in a building block in the camp were killed in the subsequent operation to neutralise the ultras. CRPF officials also said that the militants fired indiscriminately injuring three CRPF personnel.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days.





Terming the attack as "unfortunate", Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this.

"There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night,” Vaid told reporters here.

The CRPF camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.

Cong spokesperson Sushmita Dev Tweeted -

