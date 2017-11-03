 Pulwama encounter: Two army soldiers killed, 1 CRPF jawan injured
Updated: 03 Nov 2017 08:12 AM
Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama's Pampore on Thursday which martyred 2 Indian soldiers. One CRPF jawan also suffered injuries in the attack.

The security forces also gunned down a militant in the encounter. The militant has been identified as Ajaz Ahemad.

The army had got information that two to three militants were hiding in Pulwama’s Pampore. A joint operation was launched by troops of 50 RR, SOG and CRPF in Village Samboora, Pulwama district and the area was cordoned off for a search operation.

In response to this, the terrorists open fired at the army personnel. In a fierce firefight, two jawans who sustained injuries during the firefight were martyred.

Army suspects that there are still two more militants hiding in the area, therefore a search operation is still being conducted.

