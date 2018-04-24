Pulwama encounter: Three JeM terrorists killed; two security force personnel also lose life

Based on intelligence developed by police about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district, a police official said.



A gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, the official said.



In the initial exchange of fire, one soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals here but succumbed to injuries, the official said.



The slain security force personnel were identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Constable Lateef Gujri.



Three JeM militants were also killed, the official said adding weapons and other warlike stores were recovered from the scene of the incident.



While the individual identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said at least two of them were believed to be foreigners.

