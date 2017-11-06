 Pulwama: 3 militants gunned down, Army jawan killed in encounter
Pulwama: 3 militants gunned down, Army jawan killed in encounter

By: || Updated: 06 Nov 2017 10:51 PM
Image only for representational purpose

Srinagar: Three militants were gunned down in south Kashmir's Pulwama district today in an encounter in which an Army jawan was also killed, officials said.

Three militants have been killed and the firing has stopped, Army officials said.

An Army jawan was killed in the encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt following information about the presence of some militants.

The search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired at the security forces, they said.

"The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing," an Army official said.

On November 2, two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered was injured in an encounter with militants at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter ended with the gunning down of a militant.

