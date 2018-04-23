  • Latest News
PSEB 12th Result 2018: Result out at pseb.ac.in; 65.97 % students pass

PSEB 12th Result 2018: Students can check their results at pseb.ac.in which is the official website for the board.

Updated: 23 Apr 2018 02:35 PM
New Delhi: Punjab Education School Board results for the year 2018  for class 12 have been declared on the Board’s official website.

Students can check their results on pseb.ac.in which is the official website for the board.

Earlier the result was scheduled to be declared on April 28, but the Board has declared the result before the date.

Pass Percentage:

As many as 3,00,417 students had appeared in the exam , out of which a total of 198,199 have passed. Pass percentage this year is 68.42 percent for regular students, while for open school students it is 40.07 percent. The overall pass percentage is 65.97 percent.

How to Check:

First of all visit the official website pseb.ac.in.

Click on the topmost option of result.

Enter your roll number, name and stream (as required) in the page that opens.

Also enter your mobile number.

A captcha will be displayed. Enter the exact captcha and click on “Go” to successfully access the result page.

You can view your result.

You can also save your results and take print outs for future use.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 01:25 PM
