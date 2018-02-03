Protests against 'Padmaavat' to continue, declare Karni Sena(s)

Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Saturday declared that his outfit is the "real Karni Sena" and that its protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" would continue, even as a Karni Sena wing whose Mumbai faction had declared it was ending its protest, did a U-turn in the evening.Sukhdev Gogamedi, national president of Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, told reporters that "Whoever saw the film yesterday (Friday), did so on personal basis and the person who wrote the letter (ending the protest) has been expelled."He also said that his outfit has called an emergency meeting of office bearers to take a call on the film.To a question about a sting operation of those who went to Delhi to see the film, Gogamedi said he will respond when the sting footage comes out.Earlier in the day, Kalvi told IANS that his group is the "real Karni Sena', and it has made the BJP pay - via its loss in the Rajasthan bypolls - for not respecting the sentiments of the protesting Rajputs."There are many fake Karni Senas emerging in India. At present there are eight such entities operating in the country with vested interests," Kalvi told IANS.The Rajput leader, whose group has been at the forefront of massive protests against "Padmaavat", said there has been a "duplicacy" in matters pertaining to Karni Sena's functioning.He stressed that there was "only one Rajput Karni Sena operating in India and I proudly say that I am the founder of that organisation".He also asked people to "beware of such similarly named organisations functioning and operating in the market".The Shree Rajput Karni Sena has been protesting the Deepika Padukone starrer since its inception, claiming the film distorts history."We started the initial protests against the release of the film, which we still continue to do," he said."However, the other duplicate Karni Senas are creating a dubious situation by releasing contradictory and fake news," Kalvi added.On the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in the Rajasthan bypolls, the Rajput leader said: "Around 17 organisations have joined hands and declared that they will make sure that BJP loses elections on each and every seat.""And we proved what we said. Congress won with a big margin while BJP was a loser on its home turf.""Jauhar ki jwala mein bahut kuchh jalega. Aur bhi bahut ghatnayen hongi (The fire of Jauhar will burn down many things, there is more to come). 'Padmaavat' will decide many things in future."Kalvi said: "We want the government to understand via political loss how it has hurt the sentiments of people here.""We have hit hard on notes as well as votes. Bhansali was expected to get Rs 500 crore return, however, we scuttled his dreams and cut the profit margin to Rs 150 crore."Similarly, the vote share of the BJP was reduced," he added."I have met 21 Chief Ministers and am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. I have got the call from PMO asking about my schedule and have given them my schedule."Will see when can I meet him and apprise him on the present situation," Kalvi added.The Rajput leader strongly denied having any political aspirations."None of us have any dream of floating a political party," he said.The Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday had announced that it had decided to end the protests against Bhansali's "Padmaavat" stating that the film "glorifies the valour of the Rajputs".Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's Mumbai leader, Yogendra Singh Kartar said that a few members of the outfit watched the film on the directions of the organisation's national President Gogamedi and found that the "film glorifies" the valour and sacrifice of Rajputs, and "every Rajput would feel proud" after watching it.