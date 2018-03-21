 Film Producer's wife calls actresses ‘prostitutes’, says ‘beat the bitches like dogs’
Neha Gnanavel further says the whether men ask or not these women are ‘bed ready’.

New Delhi: Producer Gnanavel Raja's wife Neha Gnanavel, well-known personality in K-Town came into limelight after making a very controversial statement.

Rajas wife made the controversial statements about actresses who work in the industry. In a series of tweets, which she later deleted, she said that actresses are worse than sex workers and are desperate home wreckers.





She further says the whether men ask or not these women are ‘bed ready’.



She also says, “such evil bitches have to be exposed and put them where they belong!!”

Producer Gnanavel Raja is known for projects like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Singam 3 while wife Neha has also worked as a costume designer.

She later clarified that “I am not here for attention or drama. I had to delete the tweet as it wasn't doing any good”



The screenshots of her controversial tweets are now going viral on social media.

