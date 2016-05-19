Priyanka's entry will make Congressmen happy: Digvijaya

On a day the Congress saw power in Assam and Kerala slip out of its hands, a senior party leader on Thursday said the entry into politics of Gandhi family scion Priyanka Gandhi could energise the Congress rank and file."Priyanka is not in politics. If she comes into politics, it will make Congress workers happy," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told reporters here.He said the Congress performance in the elections in four state and union territory Puducherry is "saddening"."However, in a democracy, you have to bow before the people's will. The Congress will now work even harder to win the trust of the people," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.