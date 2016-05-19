Priyanka's entry will make Congressmen happy: Digvijaya

"Priyanka is not in politics. If she comes into politics, it will make Congress workers happy," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told reporters here.
He said the Congress performance in the elections in four state and union territory Puducherry is "saddening".
"However, in a democracy, you have to bow before the people's will. The Congress will now work even harder to win the trust of the people," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 19 May 2016 01:13 PM