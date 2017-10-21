Priyanka Chopra’s SHOCKING statement; ‘Bollywood biggies misuse power’

New Delhi: At the time when ‘MeToo; campaign is making rounds on social media protesting against incidents of sexual harassment people have faced in their lives, actress Priyanka Chopra in an interview claimed that In Bollywood, people in power, exploit the ones who are not.Answering a question about if she has faced any sexual harassment during her career as an actress in Bollywood, Chopra replied; “It is not about sexuality or sex but about power”.She further added saying, “The higher ups threaten the new one’s in the industry to do as they say or face the consequences such as a complete Boycott from the industry”.Though she didn’t cite any examples, but she clarified how people misuse their powers.The statement by Chopra, who has made a place for herself in Hollywood, came when she was asked about Hollywood director Harvey Weinstein, who has several sexual harassment cases running against him.