PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'

Major takeaways from PM Modi's speech:
- In good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leaders: PM Narendra Modi
- For us, what matters is the wellbeing of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society: PM
- "Even in Varanasi, people have all information about the people of Morbi" says PM
- "As a result of our work in Gujarat, the state would not have to look back even in 100 years" says PM Narendra Modi
- "We attempted to send Narmada water in every nook and corner of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi
- "Congress is spreading false words on the soil of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi
- Opposition baffled because we put a check on corruption" says PM
- Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this: PM
First Published: 29 Nov 2017 11:52 AM