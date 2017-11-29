PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'



In good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leaders: PM Narendra Modi



For us, what matters is the wellbeing of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society: PM



"Even in Varanasi, people have all information about the people of Morbi" says PM



"As a result of our work in Gujarat, the state would not have to look back even in 100 years" says PM Narendra Modi



"We attempted to send Narmada water in every nook and corner of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi



"Congress is spreading false words on the soil of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi



Opposition baffled because we put a check on corruption" says PM



Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this: PM



Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick started his campaign for assembly elections by addressing a public rally in Morbi. PM while addressing the rally lashed out at Congress and its Vice President Rahul Gandhi.