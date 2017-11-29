 PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'

PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 12:43 PM
PM Modi Rally in Gujarat: 'Those who ruled country for 70 yrs must give their report card'

Gujarat Assembly Elections: PM Modi addresses rally in Morbi

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday kick started his campaign for assembly elections by addressing a public rally in Morbi. PM while addressing the rally lashed out at Congress and its Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Major takeaways from PM Modi's speech: 

  • In good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leaders: PM Narendra Modi

  • For us, what matters is the wellbeing of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society: PM

  • "Even in Varanasi, people have all information about the people of Morbi" says PM

  • "As a result of our work in Gujarat, the state would not have to look back even in 100 years" says PM Narendra Modi

  • "We attempted to send Narmada water in every nook and corner of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi

  • "Congress is spreading false words on the soil of Gujarat" says PM Narendra Modi

  • Opposition baffled because we put a check on corruption" says PM

  • Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this: PM

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UP Civic Elections Exit Poll On Nov 29: Where, When & How To See Live Streaming

trending now

INDIA
What was the Kopardi case?
WORLD
Manushi's parents 'extremely proud' of their daughter's achievement
INDIA
From tea seller to Indian PM, your achievement is ...