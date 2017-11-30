Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Miss World Manushi Chhillar



New Delhi: Ever since Manushi Chhillar has been crowned Miss World , she has been getting good wishes from across the country, but today was special for her because the Prime Minister of India congratulated the lady in person. Prime Minister Modi also shared a picture with her on Twitter, he wrote "Met @ManushiChhillar and her family today. Congratulated her on her accomplishment."The pictures of her with the Prime Minister is being loved by one and all. Manushi Chhillar has not only won the crown of Miss World but has also won all our hearts with her elegance and her simplicity.Dressed up in a fresh white anarkali suit, she looked fresh as dew. Manushi has proved that she can carry any attire as perfectly as she carries the crown.Not only this, Haryana girl Manushi also met the Chief Minister of the state Manohar Lal Khattar who gifted her a Bhagwad Gita. She has been made the brand ambassador of the campaign 'Anaemia Free Haryana'.CM Khattar also tweeted about her visit. He wrote : "It is a matter of pride & happiness that Haryana’s Beti Manushi Chhillar has selected the International Gita Mahotsav program for her 1st visit to Haryana after becoming Miss World. Proud to announce that she will be the brand ambassador of the “Anemia free Haryana” campaign."